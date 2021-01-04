REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 4 January 2021 5:45 PM
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2020:
- Number of shares: 4,090
- Cash in the liquidity account: €92,602.93
During the second half of 2020, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|94 008 shares
|€620,313.05 €
|935 transactions
|SALE
|96 306 shares
|€644,444.01 €
|1 013 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 30 June 2020, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 6,388
- Cash in the liquidity account: €68,471.97
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0
- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
*******
*******
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
