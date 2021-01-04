TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of the following exchange-traded funds (the “First Trust ETFs”) announced additional reinvested distribution amounts for the year ending December 31, 2020 for applicable First Trust ETFs. The Manager has determined that reinvested distribution amounts are to be paid in respect of the units of the First Trust ETFs noted below. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the First Trust ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the First Trust ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These distributions are paid in units which are automatically consolidated, on record date, and do not impact net asset value per unit. The effective record date for the additional reinvested distribution amounts is December 31, 2020.



Details of the per unit reinvested distribution amounts are shown in the table below:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Additional

Reinvested

Income

Distribution Additional

Reinvested

Capital

Distribution First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF

FHQ $0.0118 $0.2259 FHQ.F $0.0298 $0.4929 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF

FHC $0.4306 - FHC.F $0.4601 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF FHM $0.5115 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF FHU $0.0205 - First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSR $0.0710 -

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $164.03 billion as of November 30, 2020 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

