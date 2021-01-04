NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Simon Mullaly has joined the firm as a Managing Director to expand its fixed income credit trading capabilities.



Mr. Mullaly joins Guggenheim with more than two decades of credit trading experience and most recently served as Managing Director and Head of the European Private Credit Trading Group at Imperial Capital. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Mullaly was the founder and CEO of Yorvik Partners, a European based credit brokerage firm that specialized in esoteric credit products before its acquisition by Sterne Agee. Prior to his time at Yorvik, Mr. Mullaly managed credit trading desks for Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers in London. He began his career in leveraged credit at Goldman Sachs.

“We are excited to welcome Simon to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Simon has a long track record of being a leader in credit trading, particularly as it relates to distressed products. We look forward to Simon’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

“For more than a decade, Guggenheim’s Fixed Income secondary trading business has created markets for illiquid products,” said Cory Wishengrad, Head of Fixed Income at Guggenheim Securities. “Simon’s leadership in credit trading will enable us to expand our reach in the credit markets and broaden the product slate that we offer to our clients.”

Mr. Mullaly earned his BSc at Nottingham Trent University and M.B.A from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Mullaly will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

