Atlantic City, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Levenson is pleased to announce four attorneys as the firm’s newest partners; Cynthia N. Grob, Erika-Leigh Kelley, Yolanda N. Melville, and Jarad K. Stiles.

“These attorneys have proven themselves in terms of their professionalism, their expertise, and their dedication,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, chief executive officer, Cooper Levenson. “We are very pleased to have Cynthia, Erika, Jarad, and Yolanda as Partners.”

Erika-Leigh Kelley practices in the firm’s Commercial Litigation and Estate Litigation Groups. The special emphasis of Kelley’s practice is representing executors, trustees, heirs, and family members in estate litigation matters, including contested probate matters, trust administration disputes, guardianship work, and contested will matters. Recognized by her peers as an outstanding attorney, Kelley was included on the New Jersey Rising Star list published by Super Lawyers© 2013 – 2014. Kelley graduated from Ursinus College and Rutgers University School of Law – Camden. She is a former member of the District I Ethics Committee (2014 – 2018) and a member of the Atlantic and Cape May County Bar Associations. In addition to her practice, Kelley serves as Solicitor to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. She is a past President and a current Executive Board Member of the Upper Township Parent Teacher Organization.

Cynthia N. Grob focuses her practice on family law, an area that she developed a passion for through her Judicial Externship and post-graduate Judicial Clerkship with the Hon. Jack M. Sabatino, P.J.A.D., Deputy Presiding Judge for Administration, Superior Court, Appellate Division. Grob has developed a dynamic practice representing both men and women in connection with a variety of issues including divorce, custody, support, equitable distribution, prenuptial agreements, domestic violence and adoption. Grob earned a B.A. in History and Women’s Studies at Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law Camden. She practices family law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Grob has written articles on alimony, preventing child and domestic abuse, protection from abuse orders in Pennsylvania, parenting time and sheltering in place, steps parents with temporary protected status (TPS) can take to protect their U.S. born children, and more. Outside of her practice, Grob serves on the Executive Board of Camp No Worries, a summer camp for children with cancer and their siblings.

Yolanda N. Melville is a member of Cooper Levenson’s Land Use, Zoning and Planning, Education Law, and Cannabis practice groups. She works on commercial development, redevelopment, and affordable housing issues. Melville also works with the Education Law Group in the defense of claims of violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and federal litigation matters, including alleged civil rights and IDEA violations. Melville was a 2011 Kellogg’s Law Fellow for the NAACP Office of General Counsel, where she worked on national civil rights issues. Melville graduated from The College of William and Mary with a dual degree in English and Government. She earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Virginia Commonwealth University, and received her Juris Doctor degree from Howard University School of Law. Melville clerked for the Honorable Susan F. Maven in the Superior Court, Appellate Division. In addition to her role as an attorney at Cooper Levenson, Melville is the National Chair of the NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee and serves on the Legal Committee of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Melville was a Top 40 Under 40 AC honoree in 2018, awarded the 2019 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award as a “Champion for Justice” honoree, and included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers© Rising Stars list 2020 – 2021.

Jarad K. Stiles is a member of the firm’s Corporate Tax, Business Law, Estate Planning & Administration, and Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring practice groups. Stiles has extensive experience in tax law, trusts and estates, asset protection, tax controversy, special needs planning, and elder law. His recent focus includes significant work helping businesses secure lines of credit, grants and other emergency funding through federal and state programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and EIDL programs, to remain in operation during the global pandemic. Stiles has helped clients with tax compliance issues, purchase and sale of businesses, and the formation and compliance of their 501 (c)(3) status, and with advice on comprehensive estate and asset protection plans limiting state, local and federal tax liability. Stiles graduated from The College of William and Mary with a B.B.A. degree in Finance and a B.A. in Government. He holds a J.D./LL.M. degree in Taxation from the Washington University School of Law, St. Louis, Mo. Stiles has conducted numerous seminars on topics including asset protection, business and succession planning, tax and trust planning, and Medicaid planning for the baby boomer generation. Stiles was selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers© Rising Stars list 2018 – 2021.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, New York, and Nevada.

Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com