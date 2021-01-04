On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 December to 30 December 2020:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 11,720 155.62 1.823.874 28 December 2020

29 December 2020

30 December 2020 300

300

300 174.83

172.83

170.00 52,449

51,849

51,000 Accumulated under the programme 12,620 1,979,172

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 28 December – 30 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 12,620 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.162% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

