On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 28 December to 30 December 2020:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,720
|155.62
|1.823.874
| 28 December 2020
29 December 2020
30 December 2020
| 300
300
300
| 174.83
172.83
170.00
| 52,449
51,849
51,000
|Accumulated under the programme
|12,620
|1,979,172
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 28 December – 30 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 12,620 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.162% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Appendix - Overview of transactions (24 December 2020 - 1 January 2021)FILE URL | Copy the link below
MTHH_Company Announcement 01_2021FILE URL | Copy the link below