LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in America. In “Appointment with Danger: Medical Care Can Kill You,” Louise Lane brings attention to medical malpractice and medical mistakes. She educates readers on becoming informed medical consumers and how to avoid putting oneself in harm’s way.



“Appointment with Danger” provides x-ray charts, a healthcare proxy form, Patients’ Bill of Rights, ten things to know to live to be 100, and contains a chapter of 48 cases of medical malpractice, maltreatment, mistakes and medical errors. The author gives information about how some deceitful practice on the dying is done on patients without their knowledge or consent. This is most likely done in teaching hospitals but not limited to them. The facts she provides illustrate that some doctors are operating below the standard of care that they should offer and discusses the importance of always asking about the risks and benefits of any procedure.



“I decided to write ‘Appointment with Danger’ after I noticed over several years how many mistakes doctors were making,” said Lane. “It is so important that people become educated medical consumers and know about certain treatment risks and the benefits before giving their informed consent. By the end of my book, readers will learn what to avoid in a hospital, questions to ask their doctor, prevention for better health, among other crucial tools to stay out of harm’s way. You need to be an educated medical consumer before giving your informed consent to any treatment or procedure.”



After reading “Appointment with Danger,” readers will learn what it takes to give informed consent before future examinations and medical treatment through the cases within the book. Ultimately, Lane stresses the importance of patients’ rights and how to stay out of danger.



Louise Lane writes books that are informative and thought-provoking. Her newly released book, “Appointment with Danger” alerts people to doctors’ mistakes and the medical malpractice that occurs daily. Lane has also earned a Master’s Degree in Science and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She hopes her new book raises awareness for all.





