Three milestones surpassed in 2020:
Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, reaches 1,015 of installed capacity at end 2020,overpassing its 1-gigawatt target set in 2016.
Thanks to a dynamic fourth quarter with significant additions to its installed capacity1, Voltalia has increased its portfolio of installed plants by 18% since September 30, 2020.
Added to the capacity already in operation these new installations bring the total installed capacity to 1,015 megawatts, toping the 1-gigawatt target set for December 2020. This target is achieved while diversifying Voltalia’s portfolio.
“Despite uncountable challenges et occasional delays due the sanitary crisis, Voltalia has been able to meet its 1,000-megawatt installed-capacity target. This growth was made possible by over 1,000 Voltalia team members who, in parallel, secured 1,000-megawatt of new long-term power sales contracts2 which will fuel Voltalia’s growth in the coming years”, declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.
|About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
|Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
1 Cacao (5.1 MW of biomass in French Guiana), Toco (a 10.5 MW extension of battery-storage in French Guiana), Sarry (22 MW of wind in France), Ma’an and Mafraq (57 MW of solar in Jordan), VSM2 (50.2 MW of wind in Brazil added in Q4 2020 to reach 85.2 MW at year-end, out of a total project of 128 MW), and Helexia (addition of 10 MW of solar rooftops in France, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Belgium)
2 Press release dated December 15, 2020
