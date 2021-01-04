Herndon, VA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that Darryle Conway has joined as the Company’s new Chief Growth Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Darryle as Chief Growth Officer,” said Tim Reardon, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. “His extensive experience driving strategy and growth for customers across the globe aligns with our mission as a leader of international risk management and humanitarian services.”

Mr. Conway has over 20 years of experience leading strategic planning and business development efforts for government and commercial customers, working across more than 70 countries. Before joining Constellis, Mr. Conway held leadership positions at Nathan Associates, PAE Global Mission Services (GMS), Raytheon, Raytheon Technical Services Company, and SAIC.

Mr. Conway currently serves on the Board of Directors for the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA), Eagle Online Academy, and the Board of Trustees for the Army War College Foundation. He is a native of Washington, DC, and a graduate of East Tennessee State University.

Current Constellis Chief Growth Officer, Rick Tye, has moved to a new position at the company as President, Crisis Mitigation.

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security enables innovation, leads to opportunity, and drives progress. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and humanitarian solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and partners.

