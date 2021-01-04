LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AposHealth® , a global leader in the identification and treatment of gait-related conditions known for its clinically proven, non-invasive treatment for knee osteoarthritis, today announced that its UK division won a £266,555 research grant from Innovate UK, a part of UK Research and Innovation. AposHealth® UK partnered with Vitrue Health, a musculoskeletal health diagnostics startup, to answer Innovate UK’s call for proposals to help all sectors of the country rebuild after the COVID-19 crisis.



“Patients with mobility issues now face more barriers to care than ever,” said Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of AposHealth®. “We’re excited to collaborate with Vitrue Health and Innovate UK to develop the advanced technologies that will make it possible for this unique population to access non-invasive gait treatments from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The partnership aims to bring much-needed innovation to the healthcare industry, which has struggled to adjust to the new requirements for continued remote care due to the pandemic. The industry’s challenges are particularly apparent for patients with gait-related conditions that often require in-person clinical treatment. AposHealth®’s collaborative project intends to capitalise on recent advancements that have made it possible to integrate clinical treatments and tracking into mobile tablets and other smart devices.

“This collaboration provides an extremely exciting opportunity to combine Vitrue’s advanced technology with AposHealth®’s industry leading clinical expertise,” said Shane Lowe, CEO of Vitrue Health. “New medical technologies are always the most successful when technology and clinical innovators work together from the very start. AposHealth® is known across the industry and we are thrilled to be working with them to improve and increase access to critical remote treatment options.”

Vitrue Health, with previous support from Innovate UK, developed technology that uses specialised cameras to track and assess a patient’s performance of functional movements such as sit to stand transitions or gait. Its products are used to assess holistic patient motor function in acute clinical settings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis that has impacted our society as well as our economy, but in these difficult times, we have seen the best of British business innovation,” said Dr. Ian Campbell, Executive Chair of Innovate UK. “AposHealth®’s work, along with that of other initiatives supported by Innovate UK has supported through this fund, is an important step forward in driving sustainable economic development. Each one is also helping to realize the ambitions of hardworking people.”

AposHealth® is available via the UK's National Health Service as an option to patients prior to progressing to joint replacement surgery, if required in the future.

To learn more about AposHealth, visit www.aposhealth.co.uk .

About AposHealth®

AposHealth® is a global leader in the identification and treatment of gait-related conditions. The AposHealth®’s foot-worn “Apos3” device is FDA-cleared for treating knee osteoarthritis, to help temporarily reduce knee pain and improve lower extremity function during activities of daily living. It is also a non-FDA cleared wellness device which can help patients live well with other gait-related conditions such as chronic low back and hip pain. With a mission to advance global health through the power of movement, the AposIQ business unit combines innovative technology, data science and over a decade of experience in gait modification to determine the optimal way to adjust patients’ gaits over time.

Connect with AposHealth® on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .