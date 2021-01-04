MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. EST.



A live webcast of the event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived audio replay of the presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

