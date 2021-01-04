Robert F. Dolski appointed as Chief Financial Officer



Katherine Eade appointed as General Counsel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced the appointment of Robert F. Dolski as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dolski brings to Checkmate more than 20 years of diversified management experience as a life sciences financial executive driving the strategy, planning, execution, and financing of private and public biopharmaceutical companies.

In addition to Mr. Dolski’s appointment, Checkmate recently strengthened their leadership team by naming Katherine Eade, a seasoned legal and business executive with proven expertise in advising public life sciences companies, as General Counsel.

“Rob’s validated track record and broad range of industry experience driving the financial strategy for various biopharmaceutical companies will play a crucial role in the growth of our company as we advance our lead program, CMP-001, into advanced clinical development,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “We are thrilled to have both Rob and Katherine join our team to help lead Checkmate in extending the impact of immunotherapy for patients living with cancer.”

“CMP-001 has a rapidly growing body of clinical data demonstrating its potential as a new treatment option to improve response in combination with checkpoint inhibitors,” said Mr. Dolski. “I am excited to join Checkmate’s team of accomplished industry veterans and look forward to supporting Checkmate in advancing its business priorities.”

Mr. Dolski joins Checkmate from Akcea Therapeutics where he served as Vice President, Finance. In this role, he oversaw accounting operations, SEC reporting, financial planning and treasury activities supporting the development and global commercialization of several rare disease programs. Previously, he was Vice President, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis for Moderna Therapeutics, and he was Senior Director, Finance at Forum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage private equity funded pharmaceutical company focused on neuro-degenerative diseases. He served as Vice President, Finance and Treasury at Human Genome Sciences, Inc., which was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline. Mr. Dolski started his career in the biopharma industry at Amgen, Inc. holding various financial roles. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School and a BS in civil engineering and strategic management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Katherine Eade is an experienced legal and business executive with more than 19 years of experience advising public companies on significant corporate transactions, corporate governance and capital markets, including 12 years in the life sciences industry. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Harvard Bioscience. Before joining Checkmate, Ms. Eade served as Vice President, Strategic Commercial Affairs at Align Technology, and she previously served as the Director, M&A Law and Transactions for Corning Incorporated and Division Counsel for Corning’s Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Technologies divisions. She began her legal career at Cleary Gottlieb, a leading international law firm, and she served as a law clerk for Judge Morton I. Greenberg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She received a JD, cum laude, from Harvard Law School and a BA in government, summa cum laude, from Cornell University.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate’s product candidate, CMP-001, is an advanced generation TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

