COLTON, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the opening of the Sierra School of East Valley (1325 E. Cooley Drive, 2nd Floor, Colton, CA). The new school marks the eighth Sierra School location serving districts across California. Due to COVID-19, classes at the Sierra School began today with a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, adhering to strict safety protocols and monitoring all county public health updates for any changes.



Sierra School of East Valley is a California Department of Education (CDE)-approved non-public school for students in grades K-12 (aged 5-21) who can benefit from a placement in a structured and therapeutic program which addresses their specialized learning needs in addition to social, emotional or behavioral challenges. The school supports students with emotional disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorders and intellectual developmental delays in small class settings with low student-to-staff ratios.

“The school is a much-needed resource in the area and will serve multiple districts. This is a nurturing environment where our dedicated teachers help students achieve their most successful lives,” said Loni Kirk, the school’s director.

With the end goal of returning students into their public-school settings, Sierra School provides an intensive Individualized Education Program (IEP) for each child, aimed at present levels of performance, social capabilities, motor coordination, and ability to learn in a group setting. The school also includes a transitional program for high school age students, serving both diploma and non-diploma bound individuals, designed to equip them with the training and skills needed to be successful beyond Sierra.

Sierra School of East Valley helps students make the most of learning opportunities by employing a multidisciplinary team of certified specialists to give each student additional support as needed, including special education teachers, school counselors, speech therapists, occupational therapists and behavioral health service providers.

“We believe in educating students from a dual perspective. By integrating our time-proven academic and behavioral model with comprehensive therapeutic services, we expertly attend to the needs of our special education students systematically and holistically — our goals include improving performance and focus, enhancing emotional well-being, and building self-esteem,” said Kirk.

The Sierra School location will provide employment opportunities for job seekers in the community including special education teachers and paraprofessionals. The school has created over 12 new positions and will have the capacity to serve up to 30 students in the first year alone, with the capacity to expand to 72 students. Along with the socially distanced classrooms, teacher offices and a conference room, the building includes a sensory room, a transition room set up as an apartment to learn living skills, mask break rooms and each classroom has a smart board.

For more information on services and enrollment at Sierra School of East Valley, or a tour of the school, please visit https://sesischools.com/locations/california/.



About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.

