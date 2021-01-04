VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The Company is unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the period ended August 31, 2020 and its MD&A by the filing deadline of December 29, 2020 and as a result will be in default of its obligations under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
For further information, contact Greg Bronson at grbronson@gmail.com.
On behalf of the Board, Greg Bronson,
CEO & Director
