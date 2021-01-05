ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert M. Givens was pleasantly surprised when in 2016, people graciously acknowledged his military service after he began wearing a Vietnam veteran's cap. He became aware that most of these well-wishers knew nothing about the Vietnam War or its life-changing effect on the young men who were called to serve. Since his wife (now of 53 years) had saved over 30 letters that he wrote to her from Vietnam, he realized these letters could be used to greatly personalize his experiences of being drafted into the army, serving in combat in Vietnam, and being separated from her.

“Hate the War Honor the Soldier: Lessons from Vietnam” (published by Archway Publishing) is an inspirational story and letters from one man who was drafted to serve in Vietnam during a time of extreme anti-war sentiment in the United States. His uplifting story tells how he survived both these battles, and, in the process, found heroes who led the way for healing their country.

“The book is full of personal stories — some are moving, some disturbing, and some joyful. These stories help the reader relate to the thinking and emotions of this soldier (and others) who, when drafted against his will, served his country against a backdrop of hostile protesters at home,” Givens says. He adds, “The poor and powerless were called upon to serve our country in Vietnam. The wealthy and well-connected were able to avoid and even stand in judgement on those forced to answer the call. We all can learn from this experience to at least insure that those called by our country to support an unpopular cause are recognized for and not diminished by their service.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Givens answers, “I want them to feel the emotion of giving up the life you have worked hard to build, including a marriage just beginning to flourish, to go into an unpopular war you have not volunteered for in a place where hundreds and thousands are dying every week and where few of your educational skills and work experiences are used or even valuable. All of these life changes occurred within a difficult cultural environment that did not support the soldier. This experience represented a total and devastating loss of control over my personal life and heart-wrenching separation from my wife and family. Yet, despite these hardships, this soldier, like many others, served their country.” For more details about the book, pelase visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/812274-hate-the-war-honor-the-soldier

“Hate the War Honor the Soldier: Lessons from Vietnam”

By Robert M. Givens

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9781480895201

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 246 pages | ISBN 9781480895225

E-Book | 246# pages | ISBN 9781480895218

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Robert M. Givens is a proud Vietnam combat veteran. He is a man who values his Christian faith and who seeks constantly to live a life pleasing to the Lord, which includes working hard at being a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is a storyteller at heart and his books reflect that characteristic. He is a retired business executive, and the co-founder and former CEO of a publicly traded software company. He lives in the Boston area and Southwest Florida with his college sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Connie. He is the author of “Heir to the Kingdom: Memoirs of Robert M. Givens,” and also a children's book about to be released.

