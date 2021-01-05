NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 January 2021

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

G4S PLC

by

ATLAS UK BIDCO LIMITED

a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal

Publication of Offer Document

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”).

Allied Universal and G4S are pleased to announce that the offer document containing the full terms and conditions of the Offer (the “Offer Document”), together with the related Form of Acceptance, is being published and sent today to G4S shareholders and, for information only, to persons with information rights and participants in the G4S Share Schemes.

The Offer will remain open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 January 2021 (or such later time(s) or date(s) as Allied Bidco may, subject to the rules of the City Code or with the consent of the Panel, decide).

The procedure for acceptance is set out in paragraph 16 of Part II and Parts D and E of Appendix I of the Offer Document. Acceptances of the Offer in respect of G4S Shares held in certificated form (that is, not in CREST) should be made by completing and returning the Form of Acceptance accompanying the Offer Document as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by Link Group by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 January 2021. Acceptances in respect of uncertificated G4S Shares should be made electronically through CREST so that the TTE instruction settles no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) 26 January 2021. If you are a CREST sponsored member, you should refer to your CREST sponsor as only your CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary TTE instruction to Euroclear. G4S ADR Holders who wish to participate in the Offer should contact their Depositary. G4S VP Holders who wish to participate in the Offer should contact Danske Bank.

The Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance will be made available on Allied Universal’s website (https://www.securityservicesthereforyou.com/) and on G4S’s website ( https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers ) by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the date of this announcement. A copy of the Offer Document will shortly be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the websites referred to in this announcement are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement. Further copies of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance may be obtained by contacting Link Group on + 44 371 664 0321.

Words defined in the Offer Document have the same meanings in this announcement.

Enquiries:

Allied Bidco / Allied Universal

Steve Jones, President and Chief Executive

c/o Teneo

Teneo, PR adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco

Charles Armitstead + 44 7703 330 269

Matt Denham + 44 7825 735 596

Warburg Pincus LLC

Julie Foster + 44 7471 992 907

Morgan Stanley, as Lead Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco

Henry Stewart / Laurence Hopkins / David Khayat +44 (0)20 7425 8000

/ Duncan Williamson / Tom Perry

Credit Suisse, as Joint Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco

Raymond Raimondi / Joe Hannon / Ben Deary +44 (0)20 7888 8888

Moelis & Company, as Joint Financial Adviser to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco

Jonathan Kaye / Liam Beere +1 212 883 3800

G4S

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations + 44 (0)20 7963 3189

Media enquiries:

Sophie McMillan, Head of Media + 44 (0)20 7963 3333

Brunswick, PR adviser to G4S

Charles Pretzlik / Jonathan Glass + 44 (0)20 7404 5959



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, as Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to G4S

Andrew Seaton / Robert Way / William Morton + 44 (0) 20 7986 4000



J.P. Morgan Cazenove, as Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to G4S

Edmund Byers / Celia Murray / Richard Walsh + 44 (0) 20 7742 4000

Goldman Sachs, as Financial Adviser to G4S

Mark Sorrell / Jose Barreto + 44 (0) 20 7774 1000

Lazard, as Financial Adviser to G4S

William Rucker / Nicholas Page + 44 (0) 20 7187 2000

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are retained as legal advisers to Allied Universal and Allied Bidco.

Linklaters LLP is retained as legal adviser to G4S.

Further information

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Offer or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of G4S pursuant to the Offer in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable laws. The Offer will be implemented solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document and the accompanying Form of Acceptance which, together, contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer.

G4S Shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance carefully because they contain important information in relation to the Offer.

This announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with English law, the rules of the London Stock Exchange, the Listing Rules and the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom.

Information relating to G4S Shareholders

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by G4S Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from G4S may be provided to Allied Bidco during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the City Code to comply with Rule 2.11.

Overseas jurisdictions

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe any applicable requirements.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the City Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom.

Unless otherwise determined by Allied Bidco or required by the City Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may accept the Offer by any use, means or instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction and the Offer may not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send them in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction.

The availability of the Offer to G4S Shareholders who are not resident in and citizens of the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or of which they are citizens. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of their jurisdictions.

Further details in relation to G4S Shareholders in overseas jurisdictions are contained in the Offer Document.

Additional information for US G4S Shareholders and G4S ADR Holders

The Offer is being made to G4S Shareholders resident in the United States in reliance on, and compliance with, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act, and Regulation 14E thereunder, as a "Tier II" tender offer (as set forth in Rule 14d-1(d) under the US Exchange Act) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the City Code.

The Offer relates to the shares of a UK incorporated company and is subject to UK disclosure and other procedural requirements, which are different from certain United States disclosure and procedural requirements.

Furthermore, the payment and settlement procedure with respect to the Offer will comply with the relevant UK rules, which differ from US payment and settlement procedures, particularly with regard to the date of payment of consideration.

The Offer is being made in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including, to the extent applicable, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder as a “Tier II” tender offer (as set forth in Rule 14d-1(d) under the US Exchange Act) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the City Code. In accordance with normal UK practice and consistent with Rule 14e-5(b) under the US Exchange Act, Allied Bidco, certain affiliated companies and their nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares in G4S other than pursuant to the Offer, during the period in which the Offer would remain open for acceptance (or, if the Offer is implemented by way of a Scheme, until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn). If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made they would be made outside the United States either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices and would comply with applicable law, including, to the extent applicable, the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the UK, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com.

Certain financial information included in this announcement and the Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the UK, and may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

The receipt of consideration by a US G4S Shareholder or a G4S ADR Holder for the transfer of its G4S Shares or its G4S ADRs, as applicable, pursuant to the Offer may be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes and under applicable United States state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws. Each G4S Shareholder and G4S ADR Holder is urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer, and acceptance of the Offer, applicable to them, including under applicable United States federal, state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws.

It may be difficult for US G4S Shareholders or G4S ADR Holders to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since G4S is organised under the laws of England and Wales, and some or all of its officers and directors are residents of countries other than the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-US company or its directors, officers or affiliates, in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a non-US company or its directors, officers and affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Offer, or passed upon the fairness of the Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Additional Information for Danish G4S Shareholders and G4S VP Holders

The Offer Document does not constitute an offer document under Danish securities laws and consequently is not required to be nor has been filed with or approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as the Offer Document has not been prepared in the context of a public takeover offer in Denmark within the meaning of the Danish Capital Markets Act or any executive orders issued pursuant thereto.

