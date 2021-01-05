Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Therapy Devices (Wound Care Management) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within the Wound Care Management therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Oxygen Therapy Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond.



Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is prescribed by medical professionals to treat patients who are diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial gas embolism, wound healing, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), skin graft or skin flap at risk of tissue death, near-drowning complications, decompression sickness, and severe anaemia.



Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves intermittent inhalation of 100% oxygen under a pressure greater than 1 atm. Hyperbaric oxygen chambers are available in two types: Monoplace and Multiplace. Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, which is built for one single person, is a long plastic tube which resembles an MRI machine. Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers can fit two or more patients at once.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -



Currently marketed Oxygen Therapy Devices and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Oxygen Therapy Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Oxygen Therapy Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Oxygen Therapy Devices market.

The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Oxygen Therapy Devices marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Companies Mentioned



Environmental Tectonics Corporation

Pan-America Hyperbarics Inc.

Perry Baromedical Corporation

Sechrist Industries Inc

Haux-Life-Support GmbH

Hearmec Co Ltd





