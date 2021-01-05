Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The 450 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst has compiled a list of the 450 largest cellular IoT projects worldwide. The information included about each of these is mainly the company name and location, project name and type, website address, IoT vertical, the number of connections by region (including 5-year forecasts) and operators involved. These 450 projects represented 349 million subscriptions at the end of 2019, which is at the same time about 22 percent of the total cellular IoT connections worldwide. The list is delivered in Excel format.

The 450 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique deliverable featuring a list of the largest IoT projects identified as part of the company's world-class market research programs. The database includes project size and geographical distribution as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.

Highlights of this database:

Detailed data in Excel format on the 450 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2024.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.

This product answers the following questions:

Which are currently the largest M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

Which individual projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of large-scale deployments?

How is the top-450 list foreseen to develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

The 450 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about the largest M2M/IoT projects identified by the analyst as part of the company's world class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.



Key Topics Covered:





1 The 450 largest cellular IoT projects worldwide

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Summary of the findings

1.3.1 Analysis of the deployments by vertical market

1.3.2 Analysis of the future vertical market developments

1.3.3 Analysis by geographical market

1.4 Concluding remarks and future outlook



Appendix: Top-450 list in Excel format

Company name

Project/product/deployment name and/or type

M2M/IoT vertical

HQ location

Website

Number of active M2M/IoT units per project

Geographical breakdown - North America, Europe, Rest of World

Forecast per deployment (2019-2024) including estimated CAGR





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiwqlk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900