Increasingly, providers and payers seek to address social determinants of health (SDoH) in their patient populations to lower utilization costs as value-based care becomes more prevalent. To do so, the providers and payers must engage with organizations capable of affecting changes in aspects of patients' lives that traditionally existed outside of the scope of healthcare.
This report evaluates these solutions, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of options in the market and predicting how the market will develop in the future. Research in this report is based on interviews with executive leadership teams of solutions vendors, executives from the major EHR companies, and extensive secondary research.
Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. The State of Solutions Engaging Community Resources
2. Leading Vendors of Solutions That Engage Community Resources
3. Vendor Profiles
