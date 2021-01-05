New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001516/?utm_source=GNW





This report reviews the DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies.It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read and write applications.



The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.



The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research & prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research & prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services & insurance; government & defense; healthcare & pharma; media & entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next-generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World).



The report also include profiles of the key companies in the DNA data storage industry. In addition, the analyst provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through December 2020, including key alliance trends.



Summary:

DNA data storage involves decoding and encoding DNA-related information from strands of synthesized DNA.DNA contains the genetic blueprint for living organisms and cells.



In data storage, binary digits are an electronic technology that generates, processes and stores data.In the process of coding for DNA data storage applications, each single binary bit is converted into A, C, G and T letters from 1 to 0 numbers.



The letters A, C, G and T represent the four primary molecules present in DNA: adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine.



DNA data storage systems are more compact, with much higher storage density than tape or hard drive storage systems.DNA data storage systems offer extremely long life.



Furthermore, because DNA is relevant to all living systems, the technology for reading and writing in this media will never become obsolete or outdated. All of these features make DNA data storage systems extremely attractive as potential next-generation data storage platforms.



The DNA data storage industry is still in its infancy, but is showing significant progress in its development.Rapid progress in several key enabling technologies, including DNA synthesis, DNA sequencing and coding, are driving market development.



Significant support from government-funded initiatives is enabling development of prototype end-to-end DNA data storage systems.



DNA’s enormous potential to help solve the coming worldwide data crunch makes this a significant market opportunity.As much as REDACTED% of the digital data worldwide has been generated in the past two years, and the pace of data generation is increasing, given the growth in search engines, social media sites, smart cars and the Internet of Things.



For example, Google receives more than REDACTED searches per second on any given day and WhatsApp users exchange as many as REDACTED billion messages every day.



Conventional storage devices, including magnetic tapes, hard drives and optical discs, are approaching their density limits, can be damaged and have limited life spans. Magnetic tapes, used for most digital archives, have a maximum life span of less than REDACTED years.

