Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Labeling and Stand-up Pouch Market Study 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Labeling and Stand-up Pouch Market Study includes the consumption of the defined stand-up pouches by market segment globally and regionally in 2020 to 2023. In addition, data are provided about films/laminates used for stand-up pouches by region in 2020.



The Labeling section of the study details the four main labeling technologies: Pressure-sensitive, glue applied, sleeving, and in-mold - and includes forecast growth for each. It includes a segmentation by label technology for region and a segmentation by country. In addition, the label market is segmented by application category, end-use market, and material.



The market segments of stand-up pouches are split into retortable food, non-retortable food, retortable pet food, non-retortable pet food, beverages and non-food. A further division into stand-up pouches with and without spouts is made for non-retorted food, beverages and non-food.



Key benefits:



Combined overview of the Global and Regional market for labels and stand-up pouches

Discover the opportunities for both product decoration technologies

Get analysis for the Global, and Regional labeling market segmentation on end-use segments, technology, and substrates

Get information on market structure, application and equipment in Stand-up Pouches

Global and regional split of consumption, required film/laminates in Stand-up Pouches

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Glossary and Definitions

1.3.1. Stand-Up Pouches - Description, Fitments, Manufacturing and Product Treatment/Filling

1.3.2. Labeling Definitions

1.3.3. Terminology

1.4. Scope of Overview

1.4.1. Geographical Scope

1.5. Objective of Research

1.6. Structure of Market Analysis



2. Executive Summary



STAND-UP POUCHES SECTION



3. Structure, Equipment and Application

3.1. Film and Laminate Structures for Stand-up Pouches

3.2. Printing Technologies for Stand-up Pouches

3.3. Market Segments and List of Products Filled into Stand-Up Pouches



4. Consumption of Stand-up Pouches

4.1. North America (NAFTA)

4.2. Latin America - Caribbean

4.3. Europe

4.4. Africa

4.5. Asia - Pacific

4.6. All Regions



5. Required Films / Laminates in Square Meters by Geographical Region in 2020



6. Conclusion



LABELS SECTION



7. Label Markets

7.1. Product Decoration & Identification Technologie

7.2. Market Structures



8. Global Label Markets



9. Market Segmentation

9.1. Label Market by End-use Segments

9.2. Label Market by Substrate



10. Regional Label Markets

10.1. European Label Market

10.2. North American Label Market

10.3. Asian Label Market

10.4. South American Label Market

10.5. African & Middle Eastern Label Market



