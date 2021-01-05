New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Chemicals and Materials: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03479640/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the competitive landscape and current trends in the electronic chemical and material market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the electronic chemical and material vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global electronic chemicals and materials market.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 58 additional tables

- A brief overview of the global market for electronic chemicals and materials within the semiconductor manufacturing industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Emphasis on the major driving trends and challenges affecting the global market and the vendor landscape

- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for electronic chemicals and materials, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, type of material, application and end use industry with major regions and countries involved

- Competitive landscape covering the major global players, their global rankings and product portfolios etc.

- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Honeywell International Inc.



Summary:

At present, the electronics industry is experiencing several revolutionary shifts with a series of technological innovations and advancements.To accommodate the fundamental alterations in the demand pattern of electronic components and products, chemical and material suppliers are constantly upgrading their product portfolio and strengthening their supply chain.



The ultra-pure chemicals and materials are required for the manufacture and packaging of electronic components and devices. Moreover, specialty chemicals and materials are required to clean, etch, polish, dope and service semiconductors and other electronic components.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the electronic chemical and material market was valued at around REDACTED in 2019.However, the outbreak has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and the significant interventions of governments.



Additionally, just like every other market, the pandemic has impacted the electronic chemical and material market in 2020.However, the semiconductor industry is one of those very few industries that has reported growth during the pandemic.



The electronic chemicals and materials market is expected to grow from REDACTED in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

In such a dynamic environment, there is a need for current, comprehensive reports on electronic chemicals and materials covering aspects of technology, demand trends, project opportunities and investment levels. This report is an updated version of a report published in January 2016.



The reason for doing this study is to provide a detailed analysis of recent trends in the chemicals and other materials that go into products manufactured in the global electronics industry.It examines technological developments, future trends, and emerging opportunities for every major segment and subsegment of the global market.



This information will be useful for strategic planning, marketing, sales and research and development.

