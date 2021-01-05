Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Pre-School Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Find out more about how the youngest children behave, what they are into and how their skills develop.

By the time children reach the age of 5, many attitudes and behaviour patterns are already established. This report looks at media use and wider experience among pre-school children, as reported by parents.

The Pre-School Report covers:

Connected devices

Tablets

Television

Games consoles

Smart speakers

On-demand

YouTube

Websites

Apps

Reading

Toys

Skills and activities

Parental attitudes

COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Introduction & Sample

Key Findings

Access to Devices

Overview

Connected devices

Tablets

Using touch screen technology

Television

Games Consoles

Smart Speakers

Services & Content

Channels watched

On-demand

Popular YouTube content

Favourite programmes

Favourite apps

Favourite console games

Favourite magazines

Favourite toys

The Wider World

Participation in organised activities

Shared activities with parents

Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown

Developmental skills

Parental attitudes

Household Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccc2qh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900