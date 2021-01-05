Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Pre-School Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Find out more about how the youngest children behave, what they are into and how their skills develop.

By the time children reach the age of 5, many attitudes and behaviour patterns are already established. This report looks at media use and wider experience among pre-school children, as reported by parents.

The Pre-School Report covers:

  • Connected devices
  • Tablets
  • Television
  • Games consoles
  • Smart speakers
  • On-demand
  • YouTube
  • Websites
  • Apps
  • Reading
  • Toys
  • Skills and activities
  • Parental attitudes
  • COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Introduction & Sample

Key Findings

Access to Devices

  • Overview
  • Connected devices
  • Tablets
  • Using touch screen technology
  • Television
  • Games Consoles
  • Smart Speakers

Services & Content

  • Channels watched
  • On-demand
  • Popular YouTube content
  • Favourite programmes
  • Favourite apps
  • Favourite console games
  • Favourite magazines
  • Favourite toys

The Wider World

  • Participation in organised activities
  • Shared activities with parents
  • Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown
  • Developmental skills
  • Parental attitudes

Household Profiles

