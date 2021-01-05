New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001518/?utm_source=GNW

API sourcing trends and regulatory guidelines that impact the procurement of APIs are studied here.



The increasing importance of outsourced API manufacturing activities and the impact on the pharmaceutical industry are covered in the report.



In this report, the API market is segmented into molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use, and region.Further, it is segmented into two molecular entity groups: natural and synthetic API.



Synthetic APIs are further segmented into chemical synthesis, biocatalytic and cell culture.Under the category of molecular entity, APIs are segmented into small molecules and large molecules.



By sourcing type, the market is segmented into the captive market, merchant market and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In terms of end use, the market is segmented into clinical trial use and commercial use.



In terms of geography, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East).The API market is very fragmented.



Therefore, attempts have been made to present the market share held by selected companies.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An overview of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025

- Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the API market by molecular entity, manufacturer type, origin, end use and region

- Detailed description of API sources, production methods, route of synthesis, and contract manufacturing organizations

- Information on regulatory perspective on production methods of API and discussion on harmonization of API GMP standards and supply chain integrity

- Impact analysis of coronavirus on the global economy; and discussion on impact of COVID-19 on API industry

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Discussion on issues like patent expiry and its impact on the pharmaceutical market, and details of changes in pharmaceutical drug development

- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Actavis PLC, BASF AG, Cambrex Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary:

The global API market reached REDACTED in 2019 and is expected to grow at a REDACTED compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products such as generics and biological drugs, price impacts from COVID-19 and the increasing demand for critical drugs, which are in short supply due to the pandemic. The global API market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2025.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

This dynamic market is changing the context of new developments, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership activities.The pharmaceutical market landscape has been undergoing myriad changes relative to outsourcing activities and patent expiry.



The perceptions of different stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry and the overall attractiveness of the market are the focus of the analysis in this report.

