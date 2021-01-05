In December 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 141 771 passengers, which is an 81.9% decrease compared to December 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 26 379 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 49.3% to 42 059 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 462 859 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.6% to 81 861 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.8% to 134 196 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:
|December 2020
|December
2019
|Change
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|141 771
|781 684
|-81.9%
|462 859
|2 280 805
|-79.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|30 239
|222 011
|-86.4%
|112 481
|675 650
|-83.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|107 591
|412 209
|-73.9%
|338 057
|1 199 939
|-71.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 170
|84 200
|-96.2%
|10 305
|224 083
|-95.4%
|Latvia - Sweden
|771
|63 264
|-98.8%
|2 016
|181 133
|-98.9%
|Cargo Units
|26 379
|26 232
|0.6%
|81 861
|93 645
|-12.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 684
|5 533
|-15.3%
|14 672
|19 941
|-26.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|18 463
|16 558
|11.5%
|55 775
|58 423
|-4.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 084
|2 906
|6.1%
|10 675
|11 158
|-4.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|148
|1 235
|-88.0%
|739
|4 123
|-82.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|42 059
|82 937
|-49.3%
|134 196
|243 025
|-44.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 780
|10 456
|-54.3%
|15 739
|27 919
|-43.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|36 787
|63 104
|-41.7%
|117 102
|188 834
|-38.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|252
|4 575
|-94.5%
|763
|12 149
|-93.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|240
|4 802
|-95.0%
|592
|14 123
|-95.8%
The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. During the quarter the cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated nine return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in the fourth quarter.
Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate eight days in December due to scheduled maintenance.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 11 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route during the fourth quarter.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the fourth quarter the cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in the fourth quarter.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Fourth quarter results reflect 11 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Attachment
Tallink Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: