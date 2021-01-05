In December 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 141 771 passengers, which is an 81.9% decrease compared to December 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 26 379 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 49.3% to 42 059 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 462 859 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.6% to 81 861 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.8% to 134 196 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:

December 2020 December

2019 Change Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Passengers 141 771 781 684 -81.9% 462 859 2 280 805 -79.7% Finland - Sweden 30 239 222 011 -86.4% 112 481 675 650 -83.4% Estonia - Finland 107 591 412 209 -73.9% 338 057 1 199 939 -71.8% Estonia - Sweden 3 170 84 200 -96.2% 10 305 224 083 -95.4% Latvia - Sweden 771 63 264 -98.8% 2 016 181 133 -98.9% Cargo Units 26 379 26 232 0.6% 81 861 93 645 -12.6% Finland - Sweden 4 684 5 533 -15.3% 14 672 19 941 -26.4% Estonia - Finland 18 463 16 558 11.5% 55 775 58 423 -4.5% Estonia - Sweden 3 084 2 906 6.1% 10 675 11 158 -4.3% Latvia - Sweden 148 1 235 -88.0% 739 4 123 -82.1% Passenger Vehicles 42 059 82 937 -49.3% 134 196 243 025 -44.8% Finland - Sweden 4 780 10 456 -54.3% 15 739 27 919 -43.6% Estonia - Finland 36 787 63 104 -41.7% 117 102 188 834 -38.0% Estonia - Sweden 252 4 575 -94.5% 763 12 149 -93.7% Latvia - Sweden 240 4 802 -95.0% 592 14 123 -95.8%



The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. During the quarter the cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated nine return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in the fourth quarter.

Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate eight days in December due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 11 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route during the fourth quarter.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the fourth quarter the cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in the fourth quarter.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Fourth quarter results reflect 11 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.





