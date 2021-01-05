In December 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 141 771 passengers, which is an 81.9% decrease compared to December 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 26 379 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 49.3% to 42 059 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 462 859 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.6% to 81 861 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.8% to 134 196 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:

 December 2020December
2019		ChangeQ4 2020Q4 2019Change
Passengers141 771781 684-81.9%462 8592 280 805-79.7%
Finland - Sweden30 239222 011-86.4%112 481675 650-83.4%
Estonia - Finland107 591412 209-73.9%338 0571 199 939-71.8%
Estonia - Sweden3 17084 200-96.2%10 305224 083-95.4%
Latvia - Sweden77163 264-98.8%2 016181 133-98.9%
       
Cargo Units26 37926 2320.6%81 86193 645-12.6%
Finland - Sweden4 6845 533-15.3%14 67219 941-26.4%
Estonia - Finland18 46316 55811.5%55 77558 423-4.5%
Estonia - Sweden3 0842 9066.1%10 67511 158-4.3%
Latvia - Sweden1481 235-88.0%7394 123-82.1%
       
Passenger Vehicles42 05982 937-49.3%134 196243 025-44.8%
Finland - Sweden4 78010 456-54.3%15 73927 919-43.6%
Estonia - Finland36 78763 104-41.7%117 102188 834-38.0%
Estonia - Sweden2524 575-94.5%76312 149-93.7%
Latvia - Sweden2404 802-95.0%59214 123-95.8%


The following operational factors influenced the development in December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. During the quarter the cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated nine return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in the fourth quarter. 

Cargo vessel Seawind did not operate eight days in December due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 11 return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route during the fourth quarter.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. In the fourth quarter the cruise ferry Silja Symphony operated 4 special cruises from Stockholm to Härnösand. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Serenade were suspended in the fourth quarter.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. Fourth quarter results reflect 11 return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.



Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment