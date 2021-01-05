Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Derivatives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for soy derivatives from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the soy derivative industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the soy derivative industry and their areas of application.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the global soy derivatives market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy derivatives market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of soy derivatives. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The report analyzes the global soy derivatives segments in terms of product type, category, applications and regions. Product types covered are soy meal, soy oil, soymilk, and others (soy lecithin and soy hull). Categories covered are conventional and organic. Applications covered are food and beverages, animal feed, and others (industrial use). Regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Category
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Global Markets for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 8 North American Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 9 European Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 11 South American Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 12 Middle East and African Market for Soy Derivatives
Chapter 13 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape: Global Soy Derivatives Market
Chapter 15 Company Profiles: Global Soy Derivatives Market
Chapter 16 Company Profiles: Major End Users Of Soy Derivatives
