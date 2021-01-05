New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02158727/?utm_source=GNW





The report segments the market for antibiotics based on product type, route of administration, application and geography.Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid).



Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.



By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.



Report Includes:

- 28 data tables and 16 additional tables

- Comprehensive overview of the global market for antibiotics within the pharmaceutical industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Latest information on market growth drivers and opportunities, industry supply chain structure, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and demographic shifts shaping the overall antibiotics marketplace

- Evaluation of market growth during the forecast period, and deep dive of market share analysis data basis of product type, product, route of administration, end-user and geographical region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa

- Impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical market for antibiotics and an outlook of short-term vs. long-term impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the global market demand for antibiotic drugs on the basis of their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, JVs and other strategic alliances

- Detailed company profiles of the major global corporations, including Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer and Sanofi



Summary:

The global market for antibiotics was valued at $REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



The antibiotics market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for cell wall inhibitor and protein inhibitor antibiotic drugs.There is pressure on antibiotic drug manufacturers to offer antimicrobial-resistant drugs at affordable prices.



At the same time, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for antibiotic drugs research and development, and rising incidence of infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the market.



Pharmaceutical companies and governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations to provide funding and implement incentive programs for the research and development (R&D) of antibiotics.These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases to the pharmaceutical companies.



Various programs, such as the Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), the Innovative Medicines Initiative’s (IMI’s) New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program, and Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), have been implemented for the development of novel antibiotics by focusing on R&D gaps.



Additionally, The Davos Declaration was signed in January 2016 by more than 100 companies and trade associations which included Allergan, AstraZeneca, GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi. This declaration focused on investments in R&D to meet public health needs, reducing the development of antimicrobial resistance and improving access to antibiotics.



Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology for the discovery and development of new antibiotics to reduce manufacturing costs and increase production efficiency.For instance, in 2018, a 3D-printed fluorescence imaging box (PFIbox) was developed by McMaster University’s laboratory for antibiotics discovery.



This box is capable of analyzing more than 6,000 samples of bacteria at a time and provides vital information on bacterial response.

