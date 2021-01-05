New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States POU Water Purifier Market, By Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001411/?utm_source=GNW

If consumed, it can cause various water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio. Presence of disease causing or pathogenic microorganisms makes water unsuitable for human consumption, thereby exposing the individuals to health risk. With consumption of safe and clean water, the probability of people falling ill reduces significantly, further decreasing the expenditure on health. Increasing concerns regarding waterborne diseases and associated heath issues among consumers is steering demand for water purifiers. Furthermore, rising awareness levels among consumers regarding health-related disorders associated with consumption of contaminated water is expected to continue driving the country’s water purifiers market.



United States POU water purifiers market can be segregated based on type, technology, sales channel and region.Based on type, market can be segregated into under sink, counter top, faucet mount and others.



Among these, under sink registered the highest demand in 2019 with market share of 41% as these water purifiers are efficient, easy to install when compared with other counterparts.



Some of the major players operating in United States POU water purifiers market are Aquasana Inc. (A.O. Smith Corporation), Culligan International Company, The Clorox Company, Purepro Corporation, Apex Water Filters Inc, Crystal Quest, Instapure, Helen of Troy Limited, Pentair PLC, and 3M Purification Inc. Availability of immense talent across the globe fosters R&D units to innovate products at much lower cost. Continuous innovation for products and identification of new means of applications are the major factors that are propelling the growth of POU water purifiers manufacturing companies in the United States. Thus, new product launches is a popular trend being witnessed in the POU water purifier market in the country.



