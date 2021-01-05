New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Laboratory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960012/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the period 2020-2027. Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Service Laboratory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carl Zeiss AG

Cerium Labs, LLC

Danaher Corporation

EAG, Inc

FEI Company

Fibics Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Nanolab Technologies, Inc.

Nu Instruments Ltd.

Tescan Orsay Holding, a. s.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960012/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Service Laboratory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Service Laboratory Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Service Laboratory Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Service Laboratory Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) (Technology)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) (Technology) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Service Laboratory Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: Service Laboratory Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 11: United States Service Laboratory Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Service Laboratory Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Service Laboratory Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: Service Laboratory Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Service Laboratory Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Service

Laboratory Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 17: Service Laboratory Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Service Laboratory Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Service Laboratory Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Service Laboratory Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 21: Service Laboratory Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Service Laboratory Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Service Laboratory Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Service Laboratory Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Service Laboratory Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Service Laboratory Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: European Service Laboratory Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: Service Laboratory Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: French Service Laboratory Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Service Laboratory Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Service Laboratory Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: German Service Laboratory Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Service Laboratory Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: German Service Laboratory Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Service Laboratory Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Italian Service Laboratory Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: Service Laboratory Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Service

Laboratory Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Service Laboratory Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Service Laboratory Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Service Laboratory Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Rest of Europe Service Laboratory Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Service Laboratory Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Service Laboratory Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Service Laboratory Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Service Laboratory Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Service Laboratory Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Service Laboratory Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World Service Laboratory Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960012/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001