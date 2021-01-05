New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China POU Water Purifier Market, By Type, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001406/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing people towards using water purifiers in order to get safe and healthy drinking water.



China, being the most populated country in the world, has a wide customer base for POU water purifiers.However, penetration of water purifiers in the country is low as compared to other major countries around the world such as Japan and the United States.



Rising level of toxic chemicals in fresh water sources has raised concerns among consumers regarding need for clean and safe drinking water Consequently, POU water purifier manufacturers in the country are capitalizing on the opportunity to increase their penetration in China by offering low cost water purifiers.



China POU water purifiers market can be segregated based on type, technology, sales channel and region.Based on type, market can be segregated into under sink, counter top, faucet mount and others.



Among these, under sink registered the highest demand in 2019 with market share of 42.15% as these water purifiers are efficient, easy to install when compared with other counterparts.



Some of the major players operating in China POU water purifiers market are 3M China Ltd., Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL), A. O. Smith (Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Originwater Technology Co. Ltd., Paragon Water System, Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Ozner Water Purification, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of China POU Water Purifier market from 2015- 2025

• To estimate and forecast the market size of China POU Water Purifier market from 2015-2025 and growth rate until 2025

• To classify and forecast China POU Water Purifier market based on type, technology, sales channel, company, and country distribution.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the China POU Water Purifier market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for China POU Water Purifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in China POU Water Purifier market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for China POU Water Purifier market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in China POU Water Purifier market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in China POU Water Purifier market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of Water Purifier manufacturers across China POU.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the Water Purifier manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing Water Purifier, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the China POU countries.

The analyst calculated the market size of China POU Water Purifier market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Water Purifier manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Water Purifier

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Water Purifier manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China POU water purifier market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• China POU Water Purifier Market, By Type:

o Counter Top

o Under Sink

o Faucet Mount

o Others

• China POU Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

o RO

o UF

o UV

o Media

o NF

• China POU Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

o General Trade

o Modern Trade

• China POU Water Purifier Market, By Region:

o North China

o East China

o North East China

o South Central China

o North West China

o South West China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China POU Water Purifier market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

