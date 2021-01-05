New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Rail Kits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960009/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rack Servers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$50.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blade Servers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Server Rail Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Tower Servers Segment to Record 9.2% CAGR



In the global Tower Servers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accuride International, Inc.

Black Box Corporation

King Slide Works Co., Ltd

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960009/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Server Rail Kit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Server Rail Kits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Server Rail Kits Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Server Rail Kits Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rack Servers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Rack Servers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Rack Servers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Blade Servers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Blade Servers (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Blade Servers (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tower Servers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Tower Servers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Tower Servers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Micro Servers (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Micro Servers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Micro Servers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Server Rail Kit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Server Rail Kits Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Server Rail Kits Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: Server Rail Kits Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Server Rail Kits Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Server Rail Kits Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Server

Rail Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Server Rail Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 24: Server Rail Kits Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Server Rail Kits in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Server Rail Kits Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Server Rail Kits Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Server Rail Kit Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Server Rail Kits Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Server Rail Kits Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Server Rail Kits Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Server Rail Kits Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Server Rail Kits Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Server Rail Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Server Rail Kits Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Server Rail Kits Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Server Rail Kits Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Server Rail Kits Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Server Rail Kits in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Server Rail Kits Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Server Rail Kits Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Server Rail Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Server Rail Kits Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Server Rail Kits Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Server Rail Kits Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Server Rail Kits Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Server Rail Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Server Rail Kits Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Server Rail Kits Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Server Rail Kits Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Server Rail Kits Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001