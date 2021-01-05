New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China POE Water Purifiers Market, By Type, By End Use, By Usage, By Purpose, By Product Category, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001405/?utm_source=GNW

In the past years, government of China has also taken initiatives to curb water borne diseases among its citizens by running regular sanitation programs, which are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Due to economic crisis in 2020, there was slowdown in POE water purifier market as well. But, government initiatives, such as stimulus package, aimed at reducing the trade deficit are predicted to push the sales of POE water purifiers in the upcoming years.



China POE water purifiers market can be segregated based on type, end use, usage, purpose, product category and region.Based on type, market can be segregated into sand filters, sediment filter, softener, activated carbon, conditioner, membrane and others.



Among these, softeners led the market in 2019 as water resources in the country have hard water and water softener is the best option for the treatment of non potable hard water. Due to increasing demand for potable water, softener segment is predicted to continue dominance until 2025.



Some of the major players operating in China POE water purifiers market are 3M China Ltd., Culligan China Water Treatment, Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Environmental World Products Ltd, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd., A. O. Smith (Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Originwater Technology Co. Ltd., and Pentair Water Suzhou Co. Ltd. Companies operating in the market are increasing their online presence through online support systems such as dedicated product video mapping offering all the details and benefits of using products. Doing so, is helping companies to increase their sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Landscape



Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in China POE Water Purifiers market.



