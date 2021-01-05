New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001404/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of air purifiers and rising per capita income levels are anticipated to boost demand for air purifiers in China through 2025.



China air purifier market can be segregated based on filter type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on filter type, HEPA + activated carbon dominated the market with share of 53.10% in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue until 2025. This category of purifiers has no side-effects on human health and provide highly efficient air purification with HEPA filters removing dust as well as particulate matters and activated carbon filters facilitating odor removal.



Major Players operating in the China air purifier market include Philips Domestic Appliances and Personal Care Company Ltd., A.O. Smith (China) Water Heater Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Sharp Business (China) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd, Daikin (China) Investment Co., Ltd., LG Electronics (China) Co. Ltd., Blueair (Shanghai) Sales Co. Ltd., Honeywell (China) Co. Ltd., and ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Companies operating in the market are investing in technological advancements to register sound returns. For instance, many players are offering such smart air purifiers, which can be connected through a simple mobile application available on different operating systems such as Android and iOS that can be controlled through wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast China air purifiers market size.

• To define, classify and forecast China air purifiers market on the basis of filter type, end use, region and company.

• To analyze and forecast China air purifiers market with respect to Filter Type: HEPA + Activated Carbon; HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone; True HEPA and Others.

• To analyze and forecast China air purifiers market with respect to End Use: residential/household vs non-residential/commercial.

• To analyze and forecast China air purifiers market with respect to distribution channel: direct/institutional sales, offline retail sales and online retail sales.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size on the basis of six regions, namely – North China, East China, North East China, South Central China, North West China and South West China.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for China air purifiers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product launches, government policy and investments, and new entrants in China air purifiers market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in China air purifiers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading air purifiers companies across China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the filter type, end use and regional presence of all major air purifier companies across China.



The analyst calculated China air purifiers market size using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value share data for filter type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, HEPA, Ion & Ozone, Electrostatic Precipitator & Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, World Bank, International Trade Centre, press releases, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases, proprietary databases, etc., were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air purifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to air purifier

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as air purifier manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers. The study would also help them in deciding which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, China air purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Filter Type:

o HEPA + Activated Carbon

o HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone

o True HEPA

o Others

• Market, by End Use:

o Residential/Household

o Non-Residential/Commercial

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Direct/Institutional Sales

o Offline Retail Sales

o Online Retail Sales

• Market, by Region:

o North China

o East China

o North East China

o South Central China

o North West China

o South West China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in China air purifiers market.

Voice of Customer: Customer analysis by considering parameters: Brand Awareness, Factors Influencing Purchase Decision, Sources of Awareness and Time of Usage.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

