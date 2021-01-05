New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service, By End User, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774152/?utm_source=GNW



Construction sector in Saudi Arabia contributes about 8% to the country’s total GDP.Moreover, Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest construction markets in the Middle East, with more than USD800 billion investments originating from large scale infrastructure projects in the country by 2030.



Saudi Arabia has planned to emphasize on the greater participation of private sector for the development of its infrastructure, most likely through public private partnerships (PPPs). The rising involvement of private sector is expected to enable Saudi Arabia to realize its ambitious “Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Plan, 2020” and implement “Comprehensive Public Transportation Plans” to additional five cities during the same period.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia government has allocated around USD43.8 billion for transportation, telecommunications, water, agriculture and other related infrastructure projects, besides several metro development projects in major cities. Infrastructure development in the country is anticipated to boost the need for facility management. The facility management market in Saudi Arabia has initiated the consolidation by inviting several Tier 1 companies to meet the expected increase in demand originating from various end users.

The upcoming and ongoing infrastructural projects in Saudi Arabia are expected to bolster the demand for facility management services in the country.For instance, Jeddah Metro Project in Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and is anticipated to propel the demand for facility management services in the coming years.



The project is being developed by Metro Jeddah Project Company and Jeddah Municipality at a budget of around USD35 billion. The project includes a metro network and light rail transit system of 109 km with a bus transit system, marine transport line, Corniche tram systems and public transportation systems, which are likely to require facility management services for their upkeep and maintenance, thereby positively influencing the country’s facility management market and giving it a further boost.

