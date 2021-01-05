New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding Market, Technology, By Resin Type, By Component, By Application, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05998696/?utm_source=GNW



Japan construction sealants & bonding market was valued USD 586.36 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period on account of growing demand of modular construction, foreign investment in real estate sector and rise in civil engineering construction for revamping aging infrastructure.



With rising urban population and public and private sector investments in construction projects across Japan, the overall construction market is witnessing rapid growth.The demand for construction sealants in building & construction industry has been rising over the last few years owing to their varied applications including flooring, around windows, balconies, majorly to block the liquid passage between the joints or gaps.



These construction sealants are highly elastic in nature and help block dust, sound and heat transmission in homes and buildings.



Japan construction sealants & bonding market can be segmented based on technology, resin type, component, application, end use industry and region.In terms of technology, market can be segregated into reactive, hot melt, solvent based, water based and others.



Among these, water based segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. This can be ascribed to its long lasting bondability due to which the product is witnessing increased demand.



Major players operating in the Japan construction sealants & bonding market include Konishi Co.,Ltd, Cemedine Co., Ltd, Sunstar Engineering Solutions (SE), The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Dow Toray Co., Ltd. Domestic players are continuously focusing on advancements in existing product and new product development. While new players entering in Japan construction sealant market are also recommended to focus on continuous innovations in product advancement to adapt to the weatherability of Japan.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.

• To classify and forecast Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market based on technology, resin type, component, application, end use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Construction Sealants & Bonding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Construction Sealants & Bonding market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Reactive

o Hot Melt

o Solvent Based

o Water Based

o Others

• Market, By Resin Type:

o Polyurethane Resin

o Modified Silicone

o Polysulfide

o Butyl Rubber

o Acrylic

o Acrylic Urethane

o Others

• Market, By Component:

o One Component

o Two Component

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Building Envelope

o Bonding

o Joint Sealing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Hokkaido & Tohoku

o Kanto

o Chubu

o Kansai

o Chugoku

o Shikoku

o Kyushu



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Japan Construction Sealants & Bonding market.



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

