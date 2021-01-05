New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sentiment Analysis Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960002/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.8% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Sentiment Analysis Software market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Sentiment Analysis Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$469.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$756.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$756.9 Million by the year 2027.



Healthcare Segment Corners a 22.3% Share in 2020



In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$854.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$523.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Angoss Software Corporation

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Brandwatch

Clarabridge, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lexalytics, Inc.

Meltwater US Inc.

OdinText, Inc.

Open Text Corp

QuestionPro Inc.

Reputation Refinery LLC (Trackur)

SAS Institute, Inc.

Social Smart Software, LLC.

SRA International, Inc (NetOwl)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960002/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sentiment Analysis Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region

- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sentiment Analysis Software Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software

by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software

by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: China Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software

by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sentiment Analysis Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: France Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software

by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis Software by

End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Sentiment Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Sentiment Analysis

Software by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sentiment

Analysis Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960002/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001