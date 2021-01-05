New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959997/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computing & Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Industrial & Automotive Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Industrial & Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$557.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$742.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$942.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Communication (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Communication (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Communication (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Computing & Networking (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Computing & Networking (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Computing & Networking (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial & Automotive (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial & Automotive (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial & Automotive (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Semiconductor Assembly and
Packaging Services in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 31: European Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Semiconductor Assembly and
Packaging Services in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market
in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of World Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging
Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
