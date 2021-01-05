New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seed Dehullers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Disc Dehullers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$174.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Impact Dehullers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Seed Dehullers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AKYUREK Technology

Alvan Blanch Development Company Limited

BEYA Technology

Buhler AG

Farmet a. s.

JK Machinery, s.r.o.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Seed Dehullers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Seed Dehullers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Seed Dehullers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Seed Dehullers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Disc Dehullers (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Disc Dehullers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Disc Dehullers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Impact Dehullers (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Impact Dehullers (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Impact Dehullers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Seed Dehullers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Seed Dehullers Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 15: Seed Dehullers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Seed Dehullers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects in US$

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Seed Dehullers Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Seed Dehullers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Seed Dehullers Market Demand Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Seed Dehullers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Seed Dehullers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 26: Seed Dehullers Market in Europe in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Seed Dehullers Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario in US$

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Seed Dehullers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in US$

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects in US$

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Seed Dehullers Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Seed Dehullers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 42: Seed Dehullers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Seed Dehullers Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Seed Dehullers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Seed Dehullers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Seed Dehullers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 60: Seed Dehullers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Seed Dehullers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Seed Dehullers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seed Dehullers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 68: Seed Dehullers Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Seed Dehullers Market in Argentina in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Seed Dehullers Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Seed Dehullers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Seed Dehullers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Seed Dehullers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Seed Dehullers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Historic Market by

Product in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: Seed Dehullers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Seed Dehullers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Seed Dehullers Market in Israel in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Seed Dehullers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Seed Dehullers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Seed Dehullers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Seed Dehullers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Seed Dehullers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Seed Dehullers Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001