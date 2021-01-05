New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seed Dehullers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Disc Dehullers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$174.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Impact Dehullers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Seed Dehullers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seed Dehullers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Seed Dehullers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Seed Dehullers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Seed Dehullers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Disc Dehullers (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Disc Dehullers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Disc Dehullers (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Impact Dehullers (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Impact Dehullers (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Impact Dehullers (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Seed Dehullers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Seed Dehullers Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 15: Seed Dehullers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Seed Dehullers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Seed Dehullers Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Seed Dehullers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Seed Dehullers Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Seed Dehullers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Seed Dehullers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Seed Dehullers Market in Europe in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Seed Dehullers Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Seed Dehullers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Seed Dehullers Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Seed Dehullers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 42: Seed Dehullers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Seed Dehullers Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Seed Dehullers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Seed Dehullers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Seed Dehullers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 60: Seed Dehullers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Seed Dehullers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Seed Dehullers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seed Dehullers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seed Dehullers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 68: Seed Dehullers Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Seed Dehullers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Seed Dehullers Market in Argentina in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Seed Dehullers Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Seed Dehullers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Seed Dehullers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Seed Dehullers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Seed Dehullers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Seed Dehullers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Seed Dehullers Historic Market by
Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: Seed Dehullers Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Seed Dehullers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Seed Dehullers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Seed Dehullers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Seed Dehullers Market in Israel in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Seed Dehullers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Seed Dehullers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Seed Dehullers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Seed Dehullers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Seed Dehullers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Seed Dehullers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Seed Dehullers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Seed Dehullers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Seed Dehullers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Seed Dehullers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Seed Dehullers Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Seed Dehullers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959985/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: