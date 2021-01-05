HERE welcomes A1 Telekom Austria Group as the first telecom company on the HERE Marketplace

A1 offers anonymized and completely GDPR compliant location and mobility insights for better transportation, tourism, retail, and city planning

Amsterdam - HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that A1 Telekom Austria Group, a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in the CEE region, has joined the HERE Marketplace. A1 Telekom Austria Group is the first telecoms company on HERE’s global hub for location data exchange. It utilizes the HERE Marketplace as a new distribution channel, offering location and mobility analytics based on anonymous movement data provided by the A1 cellular network.



The data is based on signals between cell towers and mobile phones connected with the A1 network. To ensure privacy, the data is fully anonymized, and all movement data used for analytics and analytical products are GDPR compliant. The processing and usage of this data are also TÜV certified. The aggregated data gives rich insights into the movement of people and overall mobility patterns. As a result, it can improve the way cities and infrastructure are built, traffic is planned, tourism is managed, and retail operations are set up.



The HERE Marketplace simplifies how companies and organizations can buy, sell, and share a wide variety of location-centric assets. By tapping into HERE’s extensive ecosystem, A1 Telekom Austria Group is expanding the reach of its data business and addressing customers from industries and sectors such as automotive, transport & logistics, mobility, tourism, retail, and infrastructure planning.



“Our analytics product, A1 Mobility Insights, has already proven itself to be considerably helpful during the current coronavirus crisis. By joining the HERE Marketplace, we can go a step further again, making our analytics product accessible to a broader target group and allowing other industries to benefit from the anonymized movement analyses. These analyses form the foundation for optimizing smart cities, tourism, retail, and traffic planning, to name a few examples”, says Mario Mayerthaler, Head of Innovations at A1 Telekom Austria Group.



Michiel Verberg, Director Technology, Media and Telecom at HERE Technologies, said: "We’re excited to welcome A1 Telekom Austria Group as the first telecom company on the HERE Marketplace. This is an important step for us, strengthening the position of the HERE Marketplace at the center of a cross-industry ecosystem around location and mobility data. By continuously expanding the available datasets, we can further accelerate location data-driven innovation and create new business opportunities across multiple industries and markets.”



The HERE Marketplace is a key component of the HERE location platform. Other elements include HERE Workspace, a cloud-based environment to create, deploy and scale location-centric data products, services, and applications securely, and HERE Studio, a web application to visualize geospatial data and create custom web maps.



Find more information on https://www.a1.net/a1-mobilityinsights



Media Contacts

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 5153549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com



About A1 Telekom Austria Group

A1 Telekom Austria Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 25 million customers, currently operating in seven countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, the Republic of North Macedonia (A1) and the Republic of Serbia (Vip mobile).



Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Telekom Austria Group achieved revenues of 4.57 billion Euros by year end 2019. More than 18,000 employees and state of the art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services provider in the world, A1 Telekom Austria Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions.



For further information please visit our Website at https://www.a1.group/en/home



More information regarding this press release

Dr. Michael Höfler

A1 Group Spokesperson

+43 664 66 30362

michael.hoefler@a1.group