Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross Lamited Timber Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cross laminated timber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2020-2026. Cross laminated timber are wood panels engineered by gluing timber layers using panel lay-up process. These engineered woods are in trend as a renewable substitution of steel and concrete constructions for different applications. Laminated timbers are widely used in construction of pavilions, high rise buildings, bridges, parking structures, modular constructions etc.
The global cross laminated timber market report provides key industry trends, industry dynamics and a quantitative analysis. The report presents a clear picture of the global cross laminated timber market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region.
11.2.11 Structurlam
