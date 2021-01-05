Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross Lamited Timber Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cross laminated timber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during 2020-2026. Cross laminated timber are wood panels engineered by gluing timber layers using panel lay-up process. These engineered woods are in trend as a renewable substitution of steel and concrete constructions for different applications. Laminated timbers are widely used in construction of pavilions, high rise buildings, bridges, parking structures, modular constructions etc.



Market Drivers

Continuous Efforts by Governments to Promote Use of Green Materials in Construction

Increasing Construction Activities with Growing Global Population

Growing Demand for Sustainable Living

Market Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost

Lack of Proper Standardisation of Sizes

Report Scope



The global cross laminated timber market report provides key industry trends, industry dynamics and a quantitative analysis. The report presents a clear picture of the global cross laminated timber market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Cross Laminated Timber Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges

4.Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Type

4.3 Market by Application

4.4 Market by Region

4.5 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Cross Laminated Timber Market by Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Adhesive Bonded

5.3 Mechanically Bonded



6. Global Cross Laminated Timber Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Residential

6.3 Commercial

6.4 Institutional



7. Global Cross Laminated Timber Market by Region



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Porter's Five Forces



10. Market Value Chain Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Smartlam

11.2.2 Sterling Lumber

11.2.3 B K Structure

11.2.4 Binderholz Gmbh

11.2.5 Xlam Limited

11.2.6 Klh Massivholz Gmbh

11.2.7 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Kg

11.2.8 Stora Enso Ab

11.2.9 Meiken Lamwood Corporation

11.2.10 Schilliger Holz Ag

11.2.11 Structurlam





