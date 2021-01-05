New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Control Rooms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Security Control Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Corporate Safety Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Corporate Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Barco NV

Black Box Corporation

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

CODY Systems

EIZO Corporation

Electrosonic Inc.

Fdm Software

Harris Security Systems

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Kaseware Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

NowForce Limited

Saifor Group

Southern Software, Inc.

Superion, Inc.

Tritech Software Systems

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

VizExperts, LLC.

Zetron, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Control Room Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Security Control Rooms Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Security Control Rooms Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Industrial Safety (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Industrial Safety (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Industrial Safety (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Public Safety (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Public Safety (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Public Safety (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Corporate Safety (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Corporate Safety (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Corporate Safety (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Security Control Room Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Security Control Rooms Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Security Control Rooms Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Security Control Rooms Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Security Control Rooms Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Security Control Rooms Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Security Control Rooms Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Control Rooms in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Security Control Rooms Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Control Rooms in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Security Control Rooms Market in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 48: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Security Control Rooms Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Security Control Rooms Market Review in China in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Security Control Room Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Security Control Rooms Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Security Control Rooms Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Security Control Rooms Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 62: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Security Control Rooms Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Security Control Rooms Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Security Control Rooms Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Security Control Rooms Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Security Control Rooms Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Security Control Rooms Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Security Control Rooms Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 75: Security Control Rooms Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Security Control Rooms Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Security Control Rooms Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown

by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Security Control Rooms in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Security Control Rooms Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Security Control Rooms in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Security Control Rooms Market in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2020-2027



Table 92: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 97: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry Vertical for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001