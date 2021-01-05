New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Control Rooms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Security Control Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Corporate Safety Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Corporate Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Security Control Room Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Security Control Rooms Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Security Control Rooms Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Industrial Safety (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Industrial Safety (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Industrial Safety (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Public Safety (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Public Safety (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Public Safety (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Corporate Safety (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Corporate Safety (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Corporate Safety (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Utility & Telecom (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Mining & Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Security Control Room Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Security Control Rooms Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Security Control Rooms Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Security Control Rooms Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Security Control Rooms Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Security Control Rooms Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Security Control Rooms Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security
Control Rooms in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Security Control Rooms Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security
Control Rooms in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Security Control Rooms Market in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 48: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Security Control Rooms Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Security Control Rooms Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Security Control Room Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Security Control Rooms Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Security Control Rooms Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Security Control Rooms Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: Security Control Rooms Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Security Control Rooms Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Security Control Rooms Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Security Control Rooms Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Security Control Rooms Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Security Control Rooms Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Security Control Rooms Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Security Control Rooms Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Security Control Rooms Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 75: Security Control Rooms Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Security Control Rooms Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Security Control Rooms in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Security Control Rooms Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Security Control Rooms Market Share Breakdown
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Security Control Rooms in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Security Control Rooms Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Security Control Rooms in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Security Control Rooms Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 87: Security Control Rooms Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 92: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: Security Control Rooms Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Security Control Rooms Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Security Control Rooms Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959979/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: