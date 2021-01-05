New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Appliances Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959977/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$65.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Government Organizations segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Security Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



SMEs Segment to Record 14.3% CAGR



In the global SMEs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc.

Arecont Vision LLC

Assa Abloy AB

Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies Pty., Ltd.

Genetec, Inc.

Gunnebo AB

H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Security Group

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Ketec Inc.

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

March Networks Corporation

MOBOTIX AG

Nedap Security Management

Panasonic Corporation

Qognify

Safran

Siemens AG

Skybox Security, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

videoNEXT, Federal, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Appliance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Security Appliances Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Security Appliances Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Security Appliances Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Government Organizations (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Government Organizations (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Government Organizations (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: SMEs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: SMEs (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: SMEs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Security Appliance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Security Appliances Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Security Appliances Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Security Appliances Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Security Appliances Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Security Appliances Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Appliances in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Security Appliances Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Security Appliances Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Security Appliances in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Security Appliances Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Security Appliance Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Security Appliances Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Security Appliances Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Security Appliances Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Security Appliances Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Security Appliances Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Security Appliances Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Security Appliances Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Security Appliances Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Security Appliances Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Security Appliances Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Security Appliances Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Security Appliances Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Security Appliances in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Security Appliances Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Security Appliances in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Security Appliances Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Security Appliances Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Security Appliances Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: Security Appliances Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Security Appliances Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Security Appliances Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Security Appliances Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Security Appliances Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Security Appliances Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Security Appliances Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of World Security Appliances Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

