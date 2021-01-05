New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Appliances Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959977/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$65.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Government Organizations segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Security Appliances market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
SMEs Segment to Record 14.3% CAGR
In the global SMEs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$27.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Security Appliance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Security Appliances Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Security Appliances Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Security Appliances Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Government Organizations (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Government Organizations (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Government Organizations (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: SMEs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: SMEs (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: SMEs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Security Appliance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Security Appliances Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Security Appliances Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Security Appliances Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Security Appliances Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Security Appliances Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security
Appliances in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Security Appliances Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Security Appliances Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Security Appliances in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Security Appliances Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Security Appliance Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Security Appliances Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Security Appliances Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Security Appliances Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Security Appliances Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Security Appliances Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Security Appliances Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Security Appliances Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Security Appliances Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Security Appliances Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Security Appliances Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Security Appliances Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Security Appliances Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Security Appliances in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Security Appliances Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Security Appliances Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Security Appliances in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Security Appliances Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Security Appliances Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Security Appliances Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: Security Appliances Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Security Appliances Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Security Appliances Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Security Appliances Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Security Appliances Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Security Appliances Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Security Appliances Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of World Security Appliances Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
