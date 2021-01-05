New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Advisory Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959974/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IT & Telecom segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Security Advisory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
Government Segment to Record 20.1% CAGR
In the global Government segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$986.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Security Advisory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Security Advisory Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Security Advisory Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Government (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Government (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Healthcare (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Healthcare (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Energy & Power (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Energy & Power (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: SMEs (Organization Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Security Advisory Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Security Advisory Services Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Security Advisory Services Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Security Advisory Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Security Advisory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Security Advisory Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 24: Canadian Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Canadian Security Advisory Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Security Advisory Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for
2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security
Advisory Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Security Advisory Services Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Market for Security Advisory Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Security Advisory Services in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Chinese Security Advisory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Chinese Security Advisory Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period
2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese Security Advisory Services Market by
Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Security Advisory Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Security Advisory Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Security Advisory Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Security Advisory Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Security Advisory Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Security Advisory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Security Advisory Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 42: French Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Security Advisory Services Market in France by
Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: French Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Security Advisory Services Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Security Advisory Services Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Security Advisory Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German Security Advisory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Security Advisory Services in US$
Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Italian Security Advisory Services Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Italian Security Advisory Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: Italian Security Advisory Services Market by
Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Security Advisory Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 54: Security Advisory Services Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Security Advisory Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom Security Advisory Services Market
Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Security Advisory Services Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Security Advisory Services Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Security Advisory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Security Advisory Services Market
Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Security Advisory Services Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Vertical for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Security Advisory Services Market in Asia-Pacific by
Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Security Advisory Services Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 66: Rest of World Security Advisory Services Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Security Advisory Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Security Advisory Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for
2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959974/?utm_source=GNW
