New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secure Web Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959973/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Telecom & IT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.6% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Secure Web Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



Government Segment to Record 20.2% CAGR



In the global Government segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$279.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$999.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Security Group

McAfee, Inc.

McAfee, Inc. Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959973/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Secure Web Gateway Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Secure Web Gateways Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Secure Web Gateways Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Secure Web Gateways Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Telecom & IT (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Telecom & IT (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Telecom & IT (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: BFSI (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: BFSI (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: BFSI (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Government (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Government (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Government (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Retail (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Retail (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Retail (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Secure Web Gateway Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Secure Web Gateways Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Secure Web Gateways Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Secure Web Gateways Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Secure Web Gateways Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Secure Web Gateways Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Secure Web Gateways Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secure

Web Gateways in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Secure Web Gateways Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Secure Web Gateways Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Secure Web Gateways in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Secure Web Gateways Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Secure Web Gateways Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Secure Web Gateway Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Secure Web Gateways Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Secure Web Gateways Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Secure Web Gateways Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Secure Web Gateways Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Secure Web Gateways Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Secure Web Gateways Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Secure Web Gateways Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Secure Web Gateways Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Secure Web Gateways Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Secure Web Gateways Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Secure Web Gateways Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Secure Web Gateways Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Secure Web Gateways in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Secure Web Gateways Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Secure Web Gateways Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Secure Web Gateways in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Secure Web Gateways Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Secure Web Gateways Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Secure Web Gateways Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Secure Web Gateways Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Secure Web Gateways Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Secure Web Gateways Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Secure Web Gateways Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Secure Web Gateways Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Secure Web Gateways Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Secure Web Gateways Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Secure Web Gateways Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959973/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001