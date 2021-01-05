Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Timer with Pre-opening Comments and Intraday Updates and S&P Instant Message Day Trader Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intraday hotline is intended as an adjunct to the Financial Timer, which is published nightly for markets of the next day. One/two day -trades are recommended depending upon market conditions, along with support and resistance levels. In addition, swing trades from our daily service are monitored along with closing comments projecting the next day's trading ranges and recommendations.



FINANCIAL TIMER WITH PRE-OPENING COMMENTS AND INTRADAY UPDATES:



Scope of the Report:

Daily technical, fundamental analysis and cyclical commentary on all major contracts

Intraday updates by instant messages plus pre-opening comments

Specific money-managed trade recommendations

Savvy insights into market behavior

Key timing signals to get you into the markets at the best times.

Contracts Covered:

e-S & P

e-Nasdaq

e-Dow

e-T-Notes

e-Dollar Index

e-Euro FX

e-B. Pound

e-Yen

e-Canadian

e-Gold-mini

e-Silver-mini

e-Crude Oil

e-Heating Oil

e-RBOB Gas

S&P Intraday Hotline:

6 Updates Daily: 9:05 am, 9:35 am, 10:35 am, 11:35 am, 1:05 pm, and 2:05 pm (Central time)

1-2 Day trading recommendations as they develop and brief market commentary

Monitors swing trades from our daily financial timer

Analysis of patterns and direction with support and resistance levels

Projected outlook for the next day's trade recommendations

All intraday updates are sent by instant message and e-mail.

For both S&P day traders and swing traders

