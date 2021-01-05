Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subscription Economy Accelerates as Stay-At-Home Lifestyle Spurs Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The subscription economy has become a growth segment of the U.S. services economy. While subscriptions go back many years, it's been the digitization of commerce and consumer purchase behavior that now drives the subscriptions market. Through 2022, online subscriptions will find higher growth due to continued consumer popularity of streaming services and software. Payments firms, including ISVs, merchant acquirers, and payment gateways, must understand the subscription management requirements of sellers and key trends that are driving market growth. A new research report, Subscription Economy Accelerates as Stay-At-Home Lifestyle Spurs Demand, sizes up the U.S. online subscriptions market and its future direction.

"Video and music streaming has led to the rapid growth of online subscription services for stay-at-home households during 2020. Online subscriptions have become a growth area within e-commerce and will continue in the foreseeable future. Bundled subscriptions prove to be a winning marketing strategy for the leading industry players such as Amazon and Apple and consumers have responded enthusiastically," commented Raymond Pucci, the author of this report.



Highlights of this research report include:

Leading providers of subscription services

Various segments of subscriptions market

How bundled subscriptions expand users and spending

Primary data results of consumer adoption and satisfaction with subscriptions

Market forecast U.S. online and box-of-the-month subscriptions

Key components of subscription management services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Subscription Bundling Becomes Winning Seller Strategy



4. Masters of the Subscription Universe



5. Box-of-the-Month Subscriptions Land in Many Households



6. Consumer Satisfaction Leans Toward Online Services Subscriptions



7. Retail Membership Clubs Attract Value and Volume Shoppers



8. What Subscriptions Mean For Payments Providers



9. Conclusion



10. References

Companies Mentioned



Adyen

Amazon

American Express

Apple

Barnes & Noble

BJ's Wholesale Club

Blue Apron

Chargebee

Chargify

Citibank

Comenity

Costco

Disney

Elavon

FIS

Fiserv

Global Payments

Mastercard

Netflix

PayPal

Recurly

RH

Sam's Club

Spreedly

Spotify

Starbucks

Synchrony

Visa

Walgreens

Walmart

Wayfair

Whole Foods

Zuora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks1jip



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900