New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959969/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dish Washing Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$300.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Household Detergents & Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $272.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Secondary Alkane Sulfonates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$272.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$268.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Industrial Cleaners Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global Industrial Cleaners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$96.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$179.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959969/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Dish Washing Liquids (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Dish Washing Liquids (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Dish Washing Liquids (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Household Detergents & Cleaners (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Household Detergents & Cleaners (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Household Detergents & Cleaners (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial Cleaners (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial Cleaners (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial Cleaners (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Personal Care Products (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Personal Care Products (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Personal Care Products (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 21: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secondary
Alkane Sulfonates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Secondary Alkane Sulfonates in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 68: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 93: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Secondary
Alkane Sulfonates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 111: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959969/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: