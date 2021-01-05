Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paragliding Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paragliding Equipment estimated at US$476.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$567.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paragliders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$285.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Harnesses & Reserve Parachutes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Paragliding Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



In the global Protective Gears segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$77.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ADVANCE Thun AG

Apco Aviation Ltd.

Compass Flight Instruments

Dudek Paragliders sj

Fly-market Flugsport-Zubehor GmbH & Co. KG

ICARO Paragliders

Kontest GmbH

NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

Ozone Gliders Ltd.

SOL Paragliders

SUPAIR

Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

U-Turn GmbH

Windtech - Nortec, S.L. (Windtech Parapentes)

Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Paragliding Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



TABLE 1: Paragliding Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Paragliding Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

TABLE 3: Paragliding Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 4: Paragliders (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 5: Paragliders (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 6: Paragliders (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 7: Harnesses & Reserve Parachutes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 8: Harnesses & Reserve Parachutes (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 9: Harnesses & Reserve Parachutes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 10: Protective Gears (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 11: Protective Gears (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 12: Protective Gears (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

TABLE 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

