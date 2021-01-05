Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research looks at 16 of the leading EV charging infrastructure companies and evaluates them based on growth and innovation leadership.



The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning.



Many surveys conducted across the globe indicate one common issue tied to electric vehicles (EVs): drivers fear not finding a suitable charging station when needed. Globally, increasing demand for EVs has created a significant need for more charging points. About 7.3 million chargers are active across the world (as of 2019), of which, nearly 6.5 million are private chargers, 0.6 million are public slow chargers, and 0.26 million are public fast chargers. China accounts for about 37%, 50%, and 81% of global private, public slow, and public fast chargers, respectively.

Across many global EV markets, home and workplace charging are preferred over public charging stations. Currently, more than 70% of the charging is done at home. Convenience, cost-effectiveness, and a variety of support policies (e.g., tax rebates, equipment purchase incentives, and cash rebates) are the main factors underpinning the dominance of home charging. The publisher believes that in the next 5 years, the 70% home charging rate will drop to 50 to 60% while workplace and public charging will increase.

Charging time is another main concern for drivers because most vehicles have a modest range and require en-route charging from time to time, especially among fleets. This has propelled the development and installation of DC fast chargers (50kW). Although DC fast chargers speed up the charging process, they create the need for improved safety and additional components, such as advanced liquid-cooled cables, substations, and battery energy storage systems.



Companies with such extensive features and offerings for DC fast charging will have an edge for success in this space. In fact, vendors offering a wide range of products for AC and DC charging stations are witnessing better revenue growth compared to companies restricted to a single segment.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current market leaders in the EV charging infrastructure space?

Which companies are moving rapidly in market innovation?

What are the strengths of various companies profiled?

What kind of opportunities will be created for these companies and how can they align their strengths to benefit and improve their market position?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Research Radar

Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Asea Brown Boveri (ABB)

BP Chargemaster

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Efacec

Enel X (eMotorWerks)

Ensto

EO Charging

EVBox (Engie)

KEBA Group

NewMotion (Shell)

Pod Point (EDF)

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tritium

Webasto Group

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Research Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Research Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Research Radar Analytics

