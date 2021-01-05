Dublin, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research looks at 16 of the leading EV charging infrastructure companies and evaluates them based on growth and innovation leadership.
The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations each provider should consider to spur growth.
Many surveys conducted across the globe indicate one common issue tied to electric vehicles (EVs): drivers fear not finding a suitable charging station when needed. Globally, increasing demand for EVs has created a significant need for more charging points. About 7.3 million chargers are active across the world (as of 2019), of which, nearly 6.5 million are private chargers, 0.6 million are public slow chargers, and 0.26 million are public fast chargers. China accounts for about 37%, 50%, and 81% of global private, public slow, and public fast chargers, respectively.
Across many global EV markets, home and workplace charging are preferred over public charging stations. Currently, more than 70% of the charging is done at home. Convenience, cost-effectiveness, and a variety of support policies (e.g., tax rebates, equipment purchase incentives, and cash rebates) are the main factors underpinning the dominance of home charging. The publisher believes that in the next 5 years, the 70% home charging rate will drop to 50 to 60% while workplace and public charging will increase.
Charging time is another main concern for drivers because most vehicles have a modest range and require en-route charging from time to time, especially among fleets. This has propelled the development and installation of DC fast chargers (50kW). Although DC fast chargers speed up the charging process, they create the need for improved safety and additional components, such as advanced liquid-cooled cables, substations, and battery energy storage systems.
Companies with such extensive features and offerings for DC fast charging will have an edge for success in this space. In fact, vendors offering a wide range of products for AC and DC charging stations are witnessing better revenue growth compared to companies restricted to a single segment.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
2. The Research Radar
3. Companies to Action
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Research Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
6. Research Radar Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju2gw7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: