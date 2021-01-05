New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scuba Diving Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959962/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BCD & Regulator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Scuba Diving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Exposure Suit Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Exposure Suit segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$466.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$536.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$641.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aqua Lung International

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

MARES S.p.A.

Oceanic Worldwide

Sherwood Scuba







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959962/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scuba Diving Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Scuba Diving Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Scuba Diving Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: BCD & Regulator (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: BCD & Regulator (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: BCD & Regulator (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle (Product Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle (Product Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle (Product Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Exposure Suit (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Exposure Suit (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Exposure Suit (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Decompression Chamber (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Decompression Chamber (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Decompression Chamber (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Scuba Diving Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Scuba Diving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Scuba Diving Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Scuba Diving Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Scuba Diving Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Scuba Diving Equipment Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Scuba Diving Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 56: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Scuba Diving

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Scuba Diving Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Scuba Diving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Scuba Diving Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: The Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Scuba Diving Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Scuba Diving Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Scuba Diving Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Scuba Diving Equipment Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Scuba Diving Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Scuba Diving Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Scuba Diving Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Scuba Diving Equipment Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Scuba Diving Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001