Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hearing aids market is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of telehealth among audiologists to prevent patient traffic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report. The report further states that the market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. North America procured USD 3.37 billion in terms of revenue. The increasing adoption of less noticeable devices to surge the aesthetic appeal would aid growth. Europe is projected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forthcoming years on account of the rising research and development activities to create advanced hearing aids. In Asia Pacific, the increasing old age population is expected to drive growth.
Higher Noise Exposure to Boost Growth
The rising cases of hearing loss in the industrialized countries are set to accelerate the global hearing aids market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that by 2050, the number of people living with disabling hearing loss will reach over 900 million. Apart from that, physiological aging of the ear, genetic susceptibility, higher noise exposure, vascular disorder, and chronic inflammation would also contribute to the surging demand for these aids. However, the social stigma associated with hearing loss and devices often result in patients missing their check-ups. It may hamper growth.
COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Postponement of Surgeries
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the healthcare sector. Most of the hospitals are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Also, multiple elective surgeries are either being cancelled or postponed to relocate resources. The Hearing Industries Association (HIA) revealed that during the first half of 2020, the sales of hearing aids in the U.S. is set to decline by 29.7%. Our accurate reports will aid in offering detailed information about the current condition of this industry.
Hearing Devices Segment to Lead Stoked by Rising Usage of Behind-the-ear Devices
Based on product, the hearing devices segment is set to hold the largest hearing aids market share and lead in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of behind-the-ear devices as they resemble Bluetooth earphones. Also, invisible-in-the-canal and completely in the canal devices are nowadays experiencing high demand because of their ability to provide more confidence in people.
Increasing Development of Novel Devices to Spur Growth in Europe
Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Hearing Aids to Fulfill Unmet Needs
The global market houses several manufacturers that are mainly aiming to fulfill the unmet demand from people across the globe. To do so, they are developing novel products equipped with innovative technologies for more comfort. Below are the two latest industry developments:
